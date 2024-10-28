News
News
Saudi Arabia, Iran underscore need to avoid actions that could destabilize region
Middle East News
2024-10-28 | 11:31
Saudi Arabia, Iran underscore need to avoid actions that could destabilize region
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a phone call Monday with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations. Both officials also discussed the latest developments in the region, the repercussions of recent escalations, and the importance of avoiding actions that could undermine its security and stability.
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Region
Escalation
Related Articles
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-24
Renewed ties: How Saudi Arabia and Iran are navigating regional conflicts through diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-24
Renewed ties: How Saudi Arabia and Iran are navigating regional conflicts through diplomacy
0
Middle East News
2024-10-27
UK engages with Israel and Iran to avoid 'catastrophic' escalation in Middle East
Middle East News
2024-10-27
UK engages with Israel and Iran to avoid 'catastrophic' escalation in Middle East
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, describes operations as a 'dangerous escalation'
Lebanon News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, describes operations as a 'dangerous escalation'
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Germany warns Iran against any 'escalation' after Israeli strikes
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Germany warns Iran against any 'escalation' after Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:53
Netanyahu says Israel did not receive a proposal for the release of four hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:53
Netanyahu says Israel did not receive a proposal for the release of four hostages
0
World News
16:31
UK’s Lammy says Israel assures Lebanon operation will 'end soon'
World News
16:31
UK’s Lammy says Israel assures Lebanon operation will 'end soon'
0
Middle East News
16:09
Netanyahu’s office denies report on US-Israel deal to halt ground expansion in south Lebanon
Middle East News
16:09
Netanyahu’s office denies report on US-Israel deal to halt ground expansion in south Lebanon
0
World News
16:01
US cautions Iran at UN of 'severe consequences' if it further attacks
World News
16:01
US cautions Iran at UN of 'severe consequences' if it further attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
0
Lebanon News
09:01
Series of Israeli airstrikes target Tyre following evacuation warning (Video)
Lebanon News
09:01
Series of Israeli airstrikes target Tyre following evacuation warning (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
10:40
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
10:40
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
1
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
2
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre
4
Lebanon News
14:16
Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
14:16
Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports
5
Lebanon News
08:34
Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes
Lebanon News
08:34
Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes
6
Lebanon News
11:36
Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel
Lebanon News
11:36
Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel
7
Middle East News
11:56
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
Middle East News
11:56
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
8
Lebanon News
11:03
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli naval base of Stella Maris near Haifa
Lebanon News
11:03
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli naval base of Stella Maris near Haifa
