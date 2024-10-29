Iran plans to raise military budget by around 200%: Government spokesperson

Iran's government plans to raise its military budget by around 200%, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani was reported as saying by state media on Tuesday, after Iran and Israel exchanged attacks in recent months.



The planned defense budget increase is part of a budget proposal that has been submitted by the government to parliament for approval.



"A considerable raise that amounts to 200% has been witnessed in the country's defense budget," Mohajerani said, giving no further details.





Reuters