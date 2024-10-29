News
Iran plans to raise military budget by around 200%: Government spokesperson
Middle East News
2024-10-29 | 07:18
Iran plans to raise military budget by around 200%: Government spokesperson
Iran's government plans to raise its military budget by around 200%, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani was reported as saying by state media on Tuesday, after Iran and Israel exchanged attacks in recent months.
The planned defense budget increase is part of a budget proposal that has been submitted by the government to parliament for approval.
"A considerable raise that amounts to 200% has been witnessed in the country's defense budget," Mohajerani said, giving no further details.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Military
Budget
Government
Spokesperson
