Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the German ambassador to Tehran over the "interventionist stance" of German officials following Tehran's execution of Iranian-German Jamshid Sharmahd.



"In protest at the interventionist stance of some German officials regarding the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the German Ambassador in Tehran" was summoned, the ministry said in a statement.



It was unclear when the ambassador was summoned, as Berlin earlier said it had recalled him for consultation.



AFP