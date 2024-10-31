Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein and U.S. Middle East adviser Brett McGurk Thursday that any ceasefire deal with Lebanon's Hezbollah would have to guarantee Israel's security.



"The prime minister specified that the main issue is not paperwork for this or that deal, but Israel's determination and capacity to ensure the deal's application and to prevent any threat to its security from Lebanon," Netanyahu's office said after the meeting took place in Jerusalem.





AFP