News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli media reports injuries after rocket strike in Shorashim
Middle East News
2024-11-01 | 07:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli media reports injuries after rocket strike in Shorashim
Israeli media reported Friday injuries following a rocket strike in Shorashim, located near Karmiel in the Galilee region.
Middle East News
Israel
Rocket
Strike
Shorashim
Karmiel
Galilee
Next
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona settlement
Israeli media reports 88 soldiers and civilians killed in October
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
Lebanon News
10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
0
Lebanon News
10:03
UN envoy says war puts Lebanon heritage sites 'in deep peril'
Lebanon News
10:03
UN envoy says war puts Lebanon heritage sites 'in deep peril'
0
Middle East News
09:45
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona settlement
Middle East News
09:45
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona settlement
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Berri, UNIFIL chief discuss Israeli attacks on peacekeepers and Resolution 1701 implementation
Lebanon News
09:28
Berri, UNIFIL chief discuss Israeli attacks on peacekeepers and Resolution 1701 implementation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:45
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona settlement
Middle East News
09:45
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona settlement
0
Middle East News
04:26
Israeli media reports 88 soldiers and civilians killed in October
Middle East News
04:26
Israeli media reports 88 soldiers and civilians killed in October
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Four Thai nationals killed near Israel-Lebanon border: Thai FM
Lebanon News
02:09
Four Thai nationals killed near Israel-Lebanon border: Thai FM
0
Middle East News
01:55
Israeli army claims intercepting drone launched from Syria
Middle East News
01:55
Israeli army claims intercepting drone launched from Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates death toll: 2,309 killed and 10,782 injured since conflict began
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates death toll: 2,309 killed and 10,782 injured since conflict began
0
Lebanon News
15:55
Lebanon reports Israeli strikes killed 2,867 people and wounded 13,047 since start of war
Lebanon News
15:55
Lebanon reports Israeli strikes killed 2,867 people and wounded 13,047 since start of war
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Minister Hamie addresses airport controversy, affirms public ownership of national facilities
Lebanon News
05:55
Minister Hamie addresses airport controversy, affirms public ownership of national facilities
0
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon state media says Israel strikes eastern city of Baalbek
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon state media says Israel strikes eastern city of Baalbek
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
3
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
6
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
01:38
Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
Lebanon News
01:38
Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
8
Lebanon News
16:46
Washington Post: Israel damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
16:46
Washington Post: Israel damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More