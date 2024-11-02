Iraqi pro-Iran groups say carried out drone attack on Israel's Eilat

Middle East News
2024-11-02 | 06:00
High views
Iraqi pro-Iran groups say carried out drone attack on Israel's Eilat

A coalition of pro-Iran groups in Iraq said it carried out four drone attacks on the Israeli resort of Eilat on Saturday after Israel said it intercepted three drones approaching from the east.
 
In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq was behind the attacks on what it called "four vital targets" in the resort on Israel's Red Sea coast, all conducted within one hour.
 
AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Islamic Resistance

Hezbollah claims drone strike on Israel's Palmachim base near Tel Aviv
Israel army says intercepted three drones over Red Sea
