Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during drills: Report

Russian MiG-31 fighter jets equipped with hypersonic ballistic missiles completed a four-hour flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea as part of ongoing “Zapad 2025” military exercises, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.



Russia and Belarus began the joint drills on Friday during a tense moment in the Russia-Ukraine war, days after Poland shot down suspected Russian drones over its airspace.



The Kinzhal, which means "dagger" in Russian, is an air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads. Russia has previously used the weapons against Ukraine.



Reuters



