News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during drills: Report
World News
13-09-2025 | 09:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during drills: Report
Russian MiG-31 fighter jets equipped with hypersonic ballistic missiles completed a four-hour flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea as part of ongoing “Zapad 2025” military exercises, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.
Russia and Belarus began the joint drills on Friday during a tense moment in the Russia-Ukraine war, days after Poland shot down suspected Russian drones over its airspace.
The Kinzhal, which means "dagger" in Russian, is an air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads. Russia has previously used the weapons against Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Aircraft
Ballistic
Missiles
Barents Sea
Drills
Next
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
Nepal's Sushila Karki takes oath of office as PM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-28
Kremlin denies Russian surveillance drones fly over US weapons routes in Germany
World News
2025-08-28
Kremlin denies Russian surveillance drones fly over US weapons routes in Germany
0
World News
2025-06-16
US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions
World News
2025-06-16
US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:43
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
World News
11:43
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
0
World News
10:34
110,000 people attend far-right rally in London
World News
10:34
110,000 people attend far-right rally in London
0
World News
08:30
US officials hold talks in Kabul over Americans detained in Afghanistan
World News
08:30
US officials hold talks in Kabul over Americans detained in Afghanistan
0
World News
07:37
Trump demands NATO to halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
World News
07:37
Trump demands NATO to halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'
0
Middle East News
2025-09-10
UN Council talks on Israel's Qatar strike postponed to Thursday
Middle East News
2025-09-10
UN Council talks on Israel's Qatar strike postponed to Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
2
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
3
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
5
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
7
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More