Axios: Washington warns Iran it may not be able to restrain Israel should Iran launch an attack

Middle East News
2024-11-02 | 15:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Axios: Washington warns Iran it may not be able to restrain Israel should Iran launch an attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Axios: Washington warns Iran it may not be able to restrain Israel should Iran launch an attack

According to Axios, the United States warned Iran that it may be unable to restrain Israel should Iran launch an attack. 

The warning emphasizes that any hostile action by Iran toward Israel could trigger an Israeli response that the U.S. might not be able to prevent. 

This comes after reports have been circulating of an anticipated Iranian strike on Israel in coming days.

Middle East News

Axios

Washington

Warning

Iran

Restrain

Israel

Attack

LBCI Next
11 wounded in Israel after rockets launched from Lebanon
Houthis get ‘unprecedented’ outside military support: UN report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens Israel: Could Iran launch an attack from Iraq?

LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

Iraqi pro-Iran groups say carried out drone attack on Israel's Eilat

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-31

Axios: Iran preparing strike on Israel from Iraqi territory within days

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens Israel: Could Iran launch an attack from Iraq?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10

Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Interceptor missile explosion causes fire in Aalma El Chaeb forest: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

Iranian Revolutionary Guard warns Israel against striking Iranian territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Director of Rafic Hariri Hospital: The hospital will not be evacuated

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More