B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East, US military says

American B-52 bombers have arrived in the Middle East, the U.S. military said Saturday, a day after Washington announced their deployment in a warning to Iran.



"B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility," the military command for the Middle East and surrounding countries said in a post on social media.



The United States announced Friday evening that it sent the bombers, fighter and tanker aircraft, and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the Middle East.



"Should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement on the deployment.



