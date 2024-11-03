Israel’s Channel 12 reports vehicle struck by rocket shrapnel as 30 rockets target Galilee region

2024-11-03 | 08:26
Israel’s Channel 12 reports vehicle struck by rocket shrapnel as 30 rockets target Galilee region
Israel’s Channel 12 reports vehicle struck by rocket shrapnel as 30 rockets target Galilee region

Israel’s Channel 12 reported Sunday that rocket shrapnel struck a vehicle near the Golani Junction, west of Tiberias.

The channel also noted that a drone was intercepted in the Hula Valley area of Upper Galilee, and 30 rockets were detected heading toward Lower Galilee.
 

