Israel's PM vows to respond 'firmly' to Hezbollah in visit to Lebanon border
Middle East News
2024-11-03 | 12:08
Israel's PM vows to respond 'firmly' to Hezbollah in visit to Lebanon border
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed during a visit to the Lebanon border to respond "firmly" to Hezbollah's attacks and to prevent the group from rearming, his office said.
"I want to be clear: with or without an agreement, the key to restoring peace and security in the north, the key to bringing our northern residents back home safely, is first and foremost to push Hezbollah back beyond the Litani River, secondly to target any attempt to rearm, and thirdly to respond firmly to any action taken against us," Netanyahu told soldiers at the border, according to a statement from his office.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lebanon
Hezbollah
