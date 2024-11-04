Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran

Middle East News
2024-11-04 | 01:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran

Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed when a small plane crashed in southeastern Iran.
 
Later, the Tasnim Agency announced the death of Brigadier General Mazandarani, who was among those who lost their lives during the "Martyrs of Security" operational exercises in the Saravan area.

Middle East News

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps

IRGC

Plane

Iran

Drone intercepted in Upper Galilee; no sirens activated: Israeli media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-22

US charges IRGC official, others in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-22

IRGC ex-chief: Iran does not expect major Israeli retaliation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-17

IRGC chief warns to hit Israel 'painfully' if attacks Iranian targets

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-04

Iran to hit Israeli energy, gas sites if attacked, IRGC deputy commander states

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:30

Drone intercepted in Upper Galilee; no sirens activated: Israeli media

LBCI
Middle East News
01:03

Israel officially informs UN of end to relations with UNRWA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47

Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:54

Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Israeli army claims targeted strike 'eliminates' Hezbollah aerial unit operative Ali Barakat

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More