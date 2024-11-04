News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
Middle East News
2024-11-04 | 01:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed when a small plane crashed in southeastern Iran.
Later, the Tasnim Agency announced the death of Brigadier General Mazandarani, who was among those who lost their lives during the "Martyrs of Security" operational exercises in the Saravan area.
Middle East News
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps
IRGC
Plane
Iran
Drone intercepted in Upper Galilee; no sirens activated: Israeli media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-22
US charges IRGC official, others in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist
World News
2024-10-22
US charges IRGC official, others in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist
0
Middle East News
2024-10-22
IRGC ex-chief: Iran does not expect major Israeli retaliation
Middle East News
2024-10-22
IRGC ex-chief: Iran does not expect major Israeli retaliation
0
Middle East News
2024-10-17
IRGC chief warns to hit Israel 'painfully' if attacks Iranian targets
Middle East News
2024-10-17
IRGC chief warns to hit Israel 'painfully' if attacks Iranian targets
0
Middle East News
2024-10-04
Iran to hit Israeli energy, gas sites if attacked, IRGC deputy commander states
Middle East News
2024-10-04
Iran to hit Israeli energy, gas sites if attacked, IRGC deputy commander states
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:30
Drone intercepted in Upper Galilee; no sirens activated: Israeli media
Middle East News
01:30
Drone intercepted in Upper Galilee; no sirens activated: Israeli media
0
Middle East News
01:03
Israel officially informs UN of end to relations with UNRWA
Middle East News
01:03
Israel officially informs UN of end to relations with UNRWA
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:54
Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:54
Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz
0
Lebanon News
13:38
Israeli army claims targeted strike 'eliminates' Hezbollah aerial unit operative Ali Barakat
Lebanon News
13:38
Israeli army claims targeted strike 'eliminates' Hezbollah aerial unit operative Ali Barakat
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
04:32
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
04:32
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:19
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
Lebanon News
14:19
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
2
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
3
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
6
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
8
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More