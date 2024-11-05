Iranian female student who stripped in public is 'troubled', says government

Middle East News
2024-11-05 | 05:50
High views
Iranian female student who stripped in public is &#39;troubled&#39;, says government
Iranian female student who stripped in public is 'troubled', says government

A female student who stripped to her underwear at an Iranian university does not represent a security issue but is a "troubled individual" who is receiving treatment, a government spokesperson said.

The young woman undressed on Saturday at the Islamic Azad University in Tehran, an act that was widely perceived on social media as a protest against Iran's strict Islamic dress code.

"Instead of viewing this issue under a security lens, we are rather looking at it with a social lens and seek to solve the problems of this student as a troubled individual," government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday in the first official reaction to the event.

She said that the young woman, named as Ahoo Daryaei on social media, had been transferred from a police station to a treatment centre, but did not say what treatment she would receive.

Reuters could not identify the young woman independently.
"It is yet too soon to speak of this student's return to university. 

According to a video published by her husband, she needs treatment and that needs to be completed before taking the next steps," Mohajerani added on the government's website.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Student

University

Government

