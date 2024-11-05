Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's sacking of Yoav Gallant, saying "absolute victory" in the country's ongoing wars was not possible under him.



"Congratulations to the prime minister for the decision to fire Gallant. With Gallant [... ] absolute victory cannot be achieved -- and the prime minister did well to remove him from his position," Ben Gvir said on Telegram.



AFP