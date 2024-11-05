Israel's newly appointed Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed on Tuesday to defeat "Israel's enemies" and achieve the goals of the wars with Hamas and Hezbollah.



"We will work together to lead the defense establishment to victory over our enemies and to achieve the goals of the war: the return of all hostages [...] the destruction of Hamas in Gaza, the defeat of Hezbollah in Lebanon, the containment of Iranian aggression and the safe return of the residents of the north and south to their homes," Katz said on X.



AFP