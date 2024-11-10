Two injured as rocket lands in open area near Nahariya, Israel Hayom reports

2024-11-10 | 04:40
Two injured as rocket lands in open area near Nahariya, Israel Hayom reports
Two injured as rocket lands in open area near Nahariya, Israel Hayom reports

On Sunday, Israel Hayom newspaper reported that two people were injured when a rocket struck an open area near the city of Nahariya.

Middle East News

Israel

Nahariya

Rocket

Open Area

Injuries

Saudi armed forces general chief of staff to hold talks in Iran
IAEA Chief to visit Iran on Wednesday
