Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
2024-11-10 | 13:36
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reported Sunday that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has authorized an expansion of the Israeli army’s ground operations in South Lebanon.
This decision marks a strategic shift in the ongoing war, intensifying Israel’s military presence and activities in the area.
As ceasefire talks are underway, the Israeli army has previously announced it is nearing the end of the ground invasion in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Chief of Staff
Herzi Halevi
Expansion
Ground
Operation
South Lebanon
Broadcasting
Authority
