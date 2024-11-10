Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

2024-11-10 | 13:36
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reported Sunday that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has authorized an expansion of the Israeli army’s ground operations in South Lebanon. 

This decision marks a strategic shift in the ongoing war, intensifying Israel’s military presence and activities in the area.

 As ceasefire talks are underway, the Israeli army has previously announced it is nearing the end of the ground invasion in Lebanon.

Eight rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel's Galilee panhandle, Channel 12 reports
Intense Israeli airstrikes kill several individuals in Western Bekaa
