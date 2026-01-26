Two British activists detained in France over anti-migrant campaigning: AFP

Two British nationals suspected of being far-right activists who came to France to take part in a banned protest against migrants were arrested and taken into custody, local authorities told AFP on Monday.



The two men, who were broadcasting live videos, were arrested near the northern town of Calais on Sunday evening, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said. Aged around 35 and 50, they were placed in custody for inciting hatred and participating in a group with the aim of preparing violence, based on comments made on social media, the public prosecutor's office said.



AFP



