Kuwaiti Crown Prince urges global action against Israeli atrocities

2024-11-11 | 09:28
Kuwaiti Crown Prince urges global action against Israeli atrocities
Kuwaiti Crown Prince urges global action against Israeli atrocities

The Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah condemned the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza, describing them as acts of genocide.

During the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, the Crown Prince emphasized the urgent need for collective international efforts to halt such violations.

He also called on the global community to stand in solidarity with Lebanon, ensuring it can regain full control over its territories. 

The Crown Prince also reiterated Kuwait's support for the international coalition's efforts toward achieving a two-state solution, urging the international community to empower Lebanon to restore its sovereignty and implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. 

Additionally, he condemned Israeli legislation targeting UNRWA operations in Gaza, reaffirming Kuwait's unwavering stance in supporting the Palestinian people and their right to establish a state within the 1967 borders.

