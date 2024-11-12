US strikes targets linked to Iranian groups in Syria

Middle East News
2024-11-12 | 00:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US strikes targets linked to Iranian groups in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US strikes targets linked to Iranian groups in Syria

The U.S. military announced on Monday that it had conducted strikes on nine targets linked to Iranian groups in Syria. 

In a statement, it said the strikes targeted two sites in response to multiple attacks on U.S. soldiers in Syria over the past 24 hours.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Strike

Targets

Syria

Soldiers

Iran

Arab and Muslim leaders say Israel must withdraw from occupied territories before 'comprehensive' peace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Israeli airstrike targets Jarmash crossing on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-04

Israel anticipates potential Iranian missile strike on military targets, reports Channel 13

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-31

Israeli strike targets Al-Qusayr, Central Syria: SANA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-25

Israel's army says conducting 'precise strikes' on military targets in Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:20

Arab and Muslim leaders say Israel must withdraw from occupied territories before 'comprehensive' peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:14

Hamas urges Arab and Muslim nations to force Israel to stop its aggression

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-08

As Israel contemplates Iran strike, US shifts in nuclear policy could alter regional balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-08

Israeli military claims interception of drone coming from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More