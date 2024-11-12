News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US strikes targets linked to Iranian groups in Syria
Middle East News
2024-11-12 | 00:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US strikes targets linked to Iranian groups in Syria
The U.S. military announced on Monday that it had conducted strikes on nine targets linked to Iranian groups in Syria.
In a statement, it said the strikes targeted two sites in response to multiple attacks on U.S. soldiers in Syria over the past 24 hours.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Strike
Targets
Syria
Soldiers
Iran
Arab and Muslim leaders say Israel must withdraw from occupied territories before 'comprehensive' peace
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Israeli airstrike targets Jarmash crossing on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Israeli airstrike targets Jarmash crossing on Lebanon-Syria border
0
Middle East News
2024-11-04
Israel anticipates potential Iranian missile strike on military targets, reports Channel 13
Middle East News
2024-11-04
Israel anticipates potential Iranian missile strike on military targets, reports Channel 13
0
Middle East News
2024-10-31
Israeli strike targets Al-Qusayr, Central Syria: SANA
Middle East News
2024-10-31
Israeli strike targets Al-Qusayr, Central Syria: SANA
0
Middle East News
2024-10-25
Israel's army says conducting 'precise strikes' on military targets in Iran
Middle East News
2024-10-25
Israel's army says conducting 'precise strikes' on military targets in Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:20
Arab and Muslim leaders say Israel must withdraw from occupied territories before 'comprehensive' peace
Middle East News
00:20
Arab and Muslim leaders say Israel must withdraw from occupied territories before 'comprehensive' peace
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:14
Hamas urges Arab and Muslim nations to force Israel to stop its aggression
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:14
Hamas urges Arab and Muslim nations to force Israel to stop its aggression
0
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-08
As Israel contemplates Iran strike, US shifts in nuclear policy could alter regional balance
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-08
As Israel contemplates Iran strike, US shifts in nuclear policy could alter regional balance
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Israeli military claims interception of drone coming from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Israeli military claims interception of drone coming from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
2
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
5
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More