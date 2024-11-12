Iranian capital builds 'defensive tunnel' after Israeli strikes

Middle East News
2024-11-12 | 06:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian capital builds &#39;defensive tunnel&#39; after Israeli strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian capital builds 'defensive tunnel' after Israeli strikes

Iran is building a "defensive tunnel" in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday, following strikes by Israel on targets in the country.

The tunnel, located near the city center, will link a station on the Tehran metro to the Imam Khomeini hospital, thus allowing direct underground access to the medical facility.

"For the first time in the country, a tunnel with defensive applications is being built in Tehran," the head of transport for Tehran City Council told Tasnim.

Last month, Israel carried out its first officially-recognized strikes in Iran, hitting missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in the country's west, as a response to Iran's Oct.1 attack on Israeli territory.


Reuters 

Middle East News

Iran

Tehran

Capital

Defensive

Tunnel

Israeli

Strikes

LBCI Next
Israel fails to meet US aid demands to ease Gaza catastrophe: Aid groups
France says no repeat of Jerusalem incident will be accepted
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-06

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-28

Iran media says Israeli strikes killed civilian

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-27

Iran calls on UN Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-27

Netanyahu: Israeli Air Force strikes Iran’s defense capabilities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:16

War death toll at 43,665 in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Israel Hayom: Drone from Lebanon crashes at school in Nahariyya in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli army says intercepted drone and rockets fired from Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:56

Israel fails to meet US aid demands to ease Gaza catastrophe: Aid groups

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03

Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-06

A child at AUBMC urgently needs blood units before 2 PM. To donate, please contact 03-951037

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More