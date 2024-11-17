Three suspects arrested after flares near Israel PM's home: Police say

Middle East News
2024-11-17 | 01:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three suspects arrested after flares near Israel PM&#39;s home: Police say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Three suspects arrested after flares near Israel PM's home: Police say

Three suspects were arrested, Israeli police said Sunday morning, after two flares landed near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the central town of Caesarea.

"Three suspects were arrested overnight for their involvement in the incident" that took place Saturday night, the police said in a statement, adding that the suspects would be interrogated jointly with the Shin Bet internal security agency.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Caesarea

Suspects

Flares

LBCI Next
Tens killed, wounded in Israeli strike on residential building in Gaza's Beit Lahiya, medics tell Reuters
Flares spotted near Israeli PM Netanyahu's home in Caesarea (Video)
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:45

Flares spotted near Israeli PM Netanyahu's home in Caesarea (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-19

Israeli military reports drone from Lebanon hits facility in Caesarea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Motorcycle targeted in Bint Jbeil as Israeli army drops flares over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

New wave of Israeli strikes hits southern suburbs of Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:19

Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:11

Tens killed, wounded in Israeli strike on residential building in Gaza's Beit Lahiya, medics tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
15:45

Flares spotted near Israeli PM Netanyahu's home in Caesarea (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
13:52

Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked 'vital target' in Israel's Eilat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Netanyahu claims Israel 'delivered blows' to its enemies

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Qasr near Lebanese-Syrian border in northern Hermel District

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:37

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israel strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More