Three suspects arrested after flares near Israel PM's home: Police say
Middle East News
2024-11-17 | 01:49
Three suspects arrested after flares near Israel PM's home: Police say
Three suspects were arrested, Israeli police said Sunday morning, after two flares landed near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the central town of Caesarea.
"Three suspects were arrested overnight for their involvement in the incident" that took place Saturday night, the police said in a statement, adding that the suspects would be interrogated jointly with the Shin Bet internal security agency.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Caesarea
Suspects
Flares
