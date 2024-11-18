EU widens sanctions on Iran over support for Russia

2024-11-18 | 07:25
High views
The European Union on Monday widened sanctions against Iran over its support for Russia's war on Ukraine, including targeting vessels and ports used to transfer drones and missiles.

The 27-nation bloc agreed to prohibit any transaction with ports "used for the transfer of Iranian UAVs or missiles or related technology and components to Russia," said a statement issued as EU foreign ministers met in Brussels.

AFP

