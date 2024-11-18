Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios

Axios, on Monday, reported that Israel has seriously increased the number of airstrikes in Lebanon in recent days, including those targeting the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and has expanded its ground operation in the south.



Citing Israeli officials, the news website stated that the aim was to increase pressure on Hezbollah to agree to the ceasefire agreement.

It also reported, quoting U.S. and Israeli officials, that Israel asked the Biden administration for a "side letter" that would ensure its "freedom of action" in Lebanon.