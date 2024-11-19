Syrian top diplomat meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran

2024-11-19 | 06:43
Syrian top diplomat meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran
Syrian top diplomat meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed his new Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh in Tehran on Tuesday, the latest in a series of meetings between top officials from the close allies.

Al-Sabbagh is in Tehran for his first visit since taking up his post in September to meet Iranian officials, local media reported.

Details of his meetings have not yet been disclosed.

Al-Sabbagh's visit comes less than a week after Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, visited Syria and met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Iran.


AFP

