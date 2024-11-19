Iran's Supreme Leader addresses Lebanese people: We are with you

Middle East News
2024-11-19 | 12:45
High views
Iran&#39;s Supreme Leader addresses Lebanese people: We are with you
Iran's Supreme Leader addresses Lebanese people: We are with you

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei delivered a message to the Lebanese people, emphasizing solidarity amid ongoing challenges.  

"We are not separate from you; we are with you. We and you are one," Khamenei stated. 

He said, "We share your pain, suffering, and struggles."  

Middle East News

Iran

Supreme

Leader

Ali Khamenei

Lebanese

People

Sirens sound in central Israel after projectiles launched from Lebanon
Iran rejects European and UK sanctions, calling them 'unjustified'
