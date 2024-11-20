UN nuclear chief says no signs of nuclear materials at Iranian site bombed by Israel

2024-11-20 | 08:25
UN nuclear chief says no signs of nuclear materials at Iranian site bombed by Israel
UN nuclear chief says no signs of nuclear materials at Iranian site bombed by Israel

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, stated on Wednesday that there is no indication that the part of the Parchin military complex targeted by an Israeli airstrike last month is a nuclear facility or contains any nuclear materials.  

Grossi's remarks came in response to a journalist's question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement on Monday, claiming that Israel had struck "a specific part of Iran's nuclear program."

Reuters

Middle East News

IAEA

Nuclear

Iran

Israel

Bomb

Military Site

