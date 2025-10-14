Elite Madagascar military unit says taking power after president impeached

14-10-2025 | 09:33
Elite Madagascar military unit says taking power after president impeached
Elite Madagascar military unit says taking power after president impeached

An elite Madagascar military unit told AFP Tuesday it had taken power in the country after the national assembly voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina for desertion of duty.

"We have taken power," Colonel Michael Randrianirina, head of the CAPSAT military unit, said after reading out a statement in front of a government building.

