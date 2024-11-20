News
UN says 9.8 million Yemeni children in urgent need of assistance
Middle East News
2024-11-20 | 14:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN says 9.8 million Yemeni children in urgent need of assistance
The United Nations announced on Wednesday that 9.8 million children in Yemen require urgent humanitarian aid and protection this year as the country's decade-long war continues.
In a statement marking World Children's Day, observed annually on November 20, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen highlighted that children are among the most affected by the ongoing conflict.
Yemeni children face a combination of crises, including displacement, lack of education, disease, and malnutrition.
The office emphasized on its platform on X that World Children's Day serves as "a reminder of the need to intensify efforts to meet children's needs and ensure their rights to health, education, food, protection from harm, and access to a safe, clean environment, along with comprehensive and prompt care."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United Nations
Yemen
Children
Assistance
