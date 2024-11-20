UN says 9.8 million Yemeni children in urgent need of assistance

The United Nations announced on Wednesday that 9.8 million children in Yemen require urgent humanitarian aid and protection this year as the country's decade-long war continues.



In a statement marking World Children's Day, observed annually on November 20, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen highlighted that children are among the most affected by the ongoing conflict.



Yemeni children face a combination of crises, including displacement, lack of education, disease, and malnutrition.



The office emphasized on its platform on X that World Children's Day serves as "a reminder of the need to intensify efforts to meet children's needs and ensure their rights to health, education, food, protection from harm, and access to a safe, clean environment, along with comprehensive and prompt care."



Reuters