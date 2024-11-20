UN says 9.8 million Yemeni children in urgent need of assistance

Middle East News
2024-11-20 | 14:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN says 9.8 million Yemeni children in urgent need of assistance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN says 9.8 million Yemeni children in urgent need of assistance

The United Nations announced on Wednesday that 9.8 million children in Yemen require urgent humanitarian aid and protection this year as the country's decade-long war continues.  

In a statement marking World Children's Day, observed annually on November 20, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen highlighted that children are among the most affected by the ongoing conflict. 

Yemeni children face a combination of crises, including displacement, lack of education, disease, and malnutrition.  

The office emphasized on its platform on X that World Children's Day serves as "a reminder of the need to intensify efforts to meet children's needs and ensure their rights to health, education, food, protection from harm, and access to a safe, clean environment, along with comprehensive and prompt care."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United Nations

Yemen

Children

Assistance

LBCI Next
EU's Josep Borrell embarks on Middle East trip to address regional crises, set to visit Lebanon
Western countries submit new Iran resolution at UN nuclear watchdog: Diplomatic sources tell AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in past two months, UNICEF says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

UN says over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-18

UKMTO: Vessel reports missile hitting sea nearby, off Yemen’s Aden

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center distributes winter clothing to 705 children in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Israel army says soldier killed in combat in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Caught in the warzone: 42 Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israeli Chief of Staff says military forces in South Lebanon to ensure safe return of northern residents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Hezbollah: We detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli Golani Brigade Unit in Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, resulting in casualties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04

US unlikely to withdraw from Gaza ceasefire talks, WSJ reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-14

Drone evades detection: Israel vows harsh response to Hezbollah attack on Golani Brigade base

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Islamic Group denies rumors of Hezbollah weapons at its center in Chehime

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:07

Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:01

Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More