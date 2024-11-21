US envoy Hochstein to meet Israel's Netanyahu on Thursday

2024-11-21 | 02:53
US envoy Hochstein to meet Israel's Netanyahu on Thursday
US envoy Hochstein to meet Israel's Netanyahu on Thursday

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, seeking to broker a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war, will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, the premier's office said.

The announcement by spokesman Omer Dostri came after Israeli media outlets reported that Hochstein had arrived in Israel on Wednesday evening and held talks with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

AFP

