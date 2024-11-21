News
Netanyahu claims ICC warrant won't stop Israel from 'defending itself'
Middle East News
2024-11-21 | 14:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu claims ICC warrant won't stop Israel from 'defending itself'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court would not stop him from defending Israel.
"No outrageous anti-Israel decision will prevent us –- and it will not prevent me –- from continuing to defend our country in every way," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
"We will not yield to pressure," he vowed.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
International Criminal Court
Related Articles
Middle East News
15:03
Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours
Middle East News
15:03
Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours
14:26
Missile fired from Yemen intercepted over Israeli territory: Israel's army says
Middle East News
14:26
Missile fired from Yemen intercepted over Israeli territory: Israel's army says
13:50
Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured
Lebanon News
13:50
Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured
13:10
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
World News
16:04
UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters
World News
16:04
UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters
15:03
Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours
Middle East News
15:03
Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours
14:26
Missile fired from Yemen intercepted over Israeli territory: Israel's army says
Middle East News
14:26
Missile fired from Yemen intercepted over Israeli territory: Israel's army says
13:31
Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'
Lebanon News
13:31
Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
2024-10-02
Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon
2024-09-28
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
10:06
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
Lebanon News
10:06
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
1
Lebanon News
12:44
Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports
Lebanon News
12:44
Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports
20:01
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:01
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
19:07
Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
19:07
Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
01:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon
10:06
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
Lebanon News
10:06
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
02:23
Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:23
Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon
06:43
Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
04:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
04:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
