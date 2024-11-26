Extensive damage in Qiryat Shemona, school repairs expected to take four months, Yedioth Ahronoth reports

Middle East News
2024-11-26 | 03:08
High views
0min
Extensive damage in Qiryat Shemona, school repairs expected to take four months, Yedioth Ahronoth reports

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reports that the damage in Qiryat Shemona, northern Israel, is significant, with repairs to the affected schools expected to take about four months.

The newspaper also highlighted that in border towns near Lebanon, many buildings have been heavily damaged, with most homes requiring either extensive repairs or demolition.

Middle East News

Israel

Damage

Qiryat Shemona

Schools

Border

Lebanon

Announcement of agreement with Israel expected Wednesday from Grand Serail: Government sources tell LBCI
Gantz: Impossible to discuss temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, calls for measured approach
