Ceasefire 'only way' for stability in Lebanon, northern Israel: UK

2024-11-26 | 07:30
Ceasefire 'only way' for stability in Lebanon, northern Israel: UK

Britain called Tuesday for an end to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, insisting that a ceasefire was "the only way to restore security" for civilians in Lebanon and northern Israel.

"We urge all parties to engage in efforts to reach a ceasefire and indeed a long-term sustainable peace in the Middle East," Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman told reporters.


