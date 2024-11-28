News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian rebels launch attack against army in Aleppo province
Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 01:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syrian rebels launch attack against army in Aleppo province
Syrian rebels in the last opposition enclave in northern Syria launched on Wednesday a wide-scale military operation against the Syrian army and seized territory in the first such advance in years, army and rebel sources said.
The rebel offensive overran at least ten areas under the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in northwestern Aleppo province, said a source in the operations room run by a coalition of insurgent groups led by the militant Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.
The land incursion is the first such territorial advance since March 2020 when Russia, which backs Assad, and Turkey, which supports the rebels, agreed to a ceasefire that led to military action halting in Syria's last major rebel stronghold in the country's northwest.
Rebels advanced almost 10 km (6 miles) from the outskirts of Aleppo city and a few kilometers away from Nubl and Zahra, two Shi'ite towns where Hezbollah has a strong militia presence, an army source said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Rebels
Army
Aleppo
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:24
Toll rises to 57 in army-jihadist clashes in Syria: Monitor
Middle East News
11:24
Toll rises to 57 in army-jihadist clashes in Syria: Monitor
0
Middle East News
11:19
35 dead in army-jihadist clashes in northern Syria: Monitor
Middle East News
11:19
35 dead in army-jihadist clashes in northern Syria: Monitor
0
Middle East News
2024-11-25
Israel's army claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapon smuggling routes in Syria
Middle East News
2024-11-25
Israel's army claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapon smuggling routes in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Jordanian army says one person killed while thwarting an infiltration attempt from Syria
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Jordanian army says one person killed while thwarting an infiltration attempt from Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:25
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
Lebanon News
01:25
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
0
Middle East News
00:24
US-Israel cooperation on Iran included in Lebanon ceasefire document: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
00:24
US-Israel cooperation on Iran included in Lebanon ceasefire document: Israeli Channel 12 reports
0
Middle East News
14:56
Israeli military says it downed drone smuggling weapons from Egypt
Middle East News
14:56
Israeli military says it downed drone smuggling weapons from Egypt
0
Middle East News
14:03
Israeli army reports 12,500 Hezbollah targets hit, including 360 in Beirut's southern suburbs: Spokesperson claims
Middle East News
14:03
Israeli army reports 12,500 Hezbollah targets hit, including 360 in Beirut's southern suburbs: Spokesperson claims
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
0
Lebanon News
15:43
Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
15:43
Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims
0
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
0
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
2
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
3
Lebanon News
10:21
Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:21
Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
09:38
Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces
Lebanon News
09:38
Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces
5
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
6
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
7
Lebanon News
10:44
Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12
Lebanon News
10:44
Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12
8
Lebanon News
15:43
Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
15:43
Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More