News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb
Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 14:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed he was prepared to do "everything" to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons in an interview broadcast on Thursday.
"I will do everything to prevent it from becoming a nuclear (power), I will use all the resources that can be used," Netanyahu told Israeli broadcaster Channel 14.
AFP
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Israel
Iran
Nuclear
Bomb
Next
Syria war monitor says more than 130 dead in army-jihadist clashes in north
Syrian rebels launch attack against army in Aleppo province
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-20
UN nuclear chief says no signs of nuclear materials at Iranian site bombed by Israel
Middle East News
2024-11-20
UN nuclear chief says no signs of nuclear materials at Iranian site bombed by Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-11-18
Netanyahu claims Israel’s October attack hit a component in Iran nuclear program
Middle East News
2024-11-18
Netanyahu claims Israel’s October attack hit a component in Iran nuclear program
0
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
0
Middle East News
2024-10-14
Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report
Middle East News
2024-10-14
Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
0
Middle East News
14:24
Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report
Middle East News
14:24
Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report
0
Middle East News
13:46
Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel
Middle East News
13:46
Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel
0
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
0
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:56
Israeli FM says Gaza war ends once 'objectives are achieved'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:56
Israeli FM says Gaza war ends once 'objectives are achieved'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
3
Lebanon News
05:14
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:14
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:37
Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River
Lebanon News
08:37
Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River
5
Lebanon News
01:25
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
Lebanon News
01:25
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel
6
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
7
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:11
Amal Shehadeh: Israelis treating situation as truce, not ceasefire, raising concerns over agreement's stability
Lebanon News
08:11
Amal Shehadeh: Israelis treating situation as truce, not ceasefire, raising concerns over agreement's stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More