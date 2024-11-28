Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb

Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 14:02
High views
0min
Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed he was prepared to do "everything" to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons in an interview broadcast on Thursday.

"I will do everything to prevent it from becoming a nuclear (power), I will use all the resources that can be used," Netanyahu told Israeli broadcaster Channel 14.


AFP

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Iran

Nuclear

Bomb

Syria war monitor says more than 130 dead in army-jihadist clashes in north
Syrian rebels launch attack against army in Aleppo province
