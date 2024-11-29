Iran expects 'tough and serious' talks with European powers in Geneva

2024-11-29 | 05:29
Iran expects &#39;tough and serious&#39; talks with European powers in Geneva
Iran expects 'tough and serious' talks with European powers in Geneva

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran expects "tough and serious" talks with European powers in Geneva on Friday, adding that Russia and China will be briefed on the meeting results next week.

The official stated, "If we reach a roadmap with France, Britain, and Germany on resolving the nuclear dispute, the ball will then be in the United States' court to either revive or terminate the 2015 nuclear deal."

He added, "There is a connection between the nuclear dispute, regional crises, and military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow."

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Talks

Geneva

European Powers

Nuclear

