News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran seizes Eswatini-flagged vessel for smuggling fuel
Middle East News
30-11-2025 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran seizes Eswatini-flagged vessel for smuggling fuel
Iran seized on Sunday an Eswatini-flagged vessel carrying 350,000 litres of smuggled fuel, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
"We seized a vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the form of gasoil and flying Swaziland's (Eswatini) flag. It was brought to Bushehr's coast following a judicial order and its content will be unloaded," a Revolutionary Guards navy commander said, adding the vessel's 13 crew were from India and one neighbouring country.
Iran, which has some of the world's lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Eswatini
Fuel
Next
Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
0
Middle East News
2025-11-19
Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager
Middle East News
2025-11-19
Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:40
Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon
Middle East News
05:40
Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
0
Middle East News
2025-11-28
Syria calls deadly Israeli operation a 'war crime'
Middle East News
2025-11-28
Syria calls deadly Israeli operation a 'war crime'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-06
Trump vows new plan if Supreme Court blocks tariffs
World News
2025-11-06
Trump vows new plan if Supreme Court blocks tariffs
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-25
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-25
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
0
World News
05:09
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146
World News
05:09
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
3
World News
08:01
Trump says Venezuela airspace should be considered 'closed in its entirety'
World News
08:01
Trump says Venezuela airspace should be considered 'closed in its entirety'
4
World News
06:47
Ukraine behind attacks on Black Sea tankers: source
World News
06:47
Ukraine behind attacks on Black Sea tankers: source
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
6
Middle East News
03:39
Iran seizes Eswatini-flagged vessel for smuggling fuel
Middle East News
03:39
Iran seizes Eswatini-flagged vessel for smuggling fuel
7
World News
11:01
Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency
World News
11:01
Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency
8
World News
02:09
Trump ramps up Venezuela threats, warns airspace 'closed'
World News
02:09
Trump ramps up Venezuela threats, warns airspace 'closed'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More