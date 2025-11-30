Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday the corruption cases against him were tearing the country apart, after he submitted a formal request for a pardon in the long-running trials.



"The continuation of the trial is tearing us apart from within, arousing fierce divisions, intensifying rifts," the premier said in a video statement, referring to the split between his supporters and opponents.



"I am certain, like many others in the nation, that an immediate end to the trial will greatly help to lower the flames and promote the broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs."



AFP