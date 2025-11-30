Israel's Netanyahu, seeking pardon, says corruption trial 'tearing us apart'

Middle East News
30-11-2025 | 06:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu, seeking pardon, says corruption trial &#39;tearing us apart&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's Netanyahu, seeking pardon, says corruption trial 'tearing us apart'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday the corruption cases against him were tearing the country apart, after he submitted a formal request for a pardon in the long-running trials.

"The continuation of the trial is tearing us apart from within, arousing fierce divisions, intensifying rifts," the premier said in a video statement, referring to the split between his supporters and opponents.

"I am certain, like many others in the nation, that an immediate end to the trial will greatly help to lower the flames and promote the broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs."

AFP

Middle East News

Netanyahu,

seeking

pardon,

corruption

trial

'tearing

apart'

Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-12

Trump asked Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu, Israeli president's office says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-10

US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:39

Iran seizes Eswatini-flagged vessel for smuggling fuel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38

Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28

Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-17

Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-07

Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Lebanese army condemns ongoing Israeli violations and attacks on southern villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13

Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-27

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More