Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon

Middle East News
30-11-2025 | 05:40
Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon
Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted an official request for his pardon to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president's office said on Sunday.

"The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request," Herzog's office said.

There was no immediate comment from the prime minister's office.

Netanyahu has been facing a long-running corruption trial. He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.


Reuters 
 

