Peru to impose state of emergency in Lima after wave of violence

Peru's new government said Thursday that a state of emergency will be declared in Lima in response to the ongoing violence of organized crime, which has led to massive protests.



Hundreds were injured, and one person was shot dead by a police officer, on Wednesday after demonstrations erupted into street clashes near the capital city's Congress building.



"We are going to announce the decision to declare a state of emergency at least in Metropolitan Lima," head of the cabinet Ernesto Alvarez told the press after a leadership meeting.



AFP