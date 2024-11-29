Turkey says recent clashes in northern Syria lead to undesirable escalation

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Friday that clashes between opposition forces and Syrian government forces in the northwest of the country have resulted in an undesirable escalation of tensions in the region.



Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keçeli said in a statement that avoiding further instability in the region is a priority for Turkey.



He added that Ankara has warned that recent attacks on Idlib, an opposition-controlled area in northwest Syria, undermine the spirit of de-escalation agreements and hinder their implementation.



Reuters