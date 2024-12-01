Turkey informs US that it will not allow 'terrorist activities'

Turkish diplomatic sources stated that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan informed his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, on Sunday that Ankara would not allow what it described as terrorist threats to its security or to Syrian civilians.



Turkey considers the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Syrian Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG), and the Syrian opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as terrorist organizations.



In a phone call with Blinken, Fidan urged progress in the political process between the Syrian government and opposition to restore peace.



Reuters