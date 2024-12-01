Syrian opposition claim control of Tall Rifat from Kurdish YPG in northern Aleppo

Middle East News
2024-12-01 | 11:30
High views
Syrian opposition claim control of Tall Rifat from Kurdish YPG in northern Aleppo
Syrian opposition claim control of Tall Rifat from Kurdish YPG in northern Aleppo

Syrian opposition armed groups announced that they have seized control of the city of Tall Rifat in northern Aleppo, which had been under the control of the Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG).

Middle East News

Syria

Opposition

Control

Tall Rifat

YPG

Aleppo

Israel's military says projectile launched from Yemen intercepted
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
