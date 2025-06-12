Israel says world must respond 'decisively' to Iran's nuclear non-compliance

Middle East News
12-06-2025 | 05:52
0min
Israel says world must respond 'decisively' to Iran's nuclear non-compliance

Israel on Thursday urged the international community to "respond decisively" and prevent its long-time foe Iran from developing nuclear weapons after the United Nations nuclear watchdog found Tehran in "non-compliance" with its obligations.

"Iran has consistently obstructed IAEA's verification and monitoring, it removed inspectors, and it sanitized and concealed suspected undeclared locations in Iran," Israel's foreign ministry said on X.

"These actions undermine the global non-proliferation regime and pose an imminent threat to regional and international security and stability."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Nuclear

Weapons

United Nations

Iran launches military drills focused on “enemy movements”
Trump says US personnel moved from 'dangerous' Middle East
