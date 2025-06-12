Israel on Thursday urged the international community to "respond decisively" and prevent its long-time foe Iran from developing nuclear weapons after the United Nations nuclear watchdog found Tehran in "non-compliance" with its obligations.



"Iran has consistently obstructed IAEA's verification and monitoring, it removed inspectors, and it sanitized and concealed suspected undeclared locations in Iran," Israel's foreign ministry said on X.



"These actions undermine the global non-proliferation regime and pose an imminent threat to regional and international security and stability."



AFP