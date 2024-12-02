Syrian-Russian airstrikes target opposition positions in eastern Aleppo

A statement issued by the Syrian Prime Minister's office on Monday confirmed that Syrian and Russian air forces carried out airstrikes on opposition-controlled positions in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.



The attacks resulted in dozens of casualties among opposition forces.



The statement noted that "joint Syrian-Russian airstrikes struck terrorist gathering points and their movement routes on the outskirts of the town of Al Safirah in eastern Aleppo countryside, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries among the opposition fighters. Several vehicles and military equipment in their possession were also destroyed."



Reuters