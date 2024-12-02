The Kremlin said Monday that it continued to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after jihadists last week wrested swathes of territory from government control.



"We, of course, continue to support Bashar al-Assad, and we continue contacts at the appropriate levels; we are analyzing the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, adding that Russia would draw up a "position on what is necessary to stabilize the situation."



AFP