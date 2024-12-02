'Foreign interference' not to blame for Syria tension: Turkey

2024-12-02 | 06:46
'Foreign interference' not to blame for Syria tension: Turkey
'Foreign interference' not to blame for Syria tension: Turkey

Turkey, which has supported rebel factions in Syria, rejected Monday any suggestion "foreign interference" was behind the offensive launched by jihadists in the country's north.

"It would be a mistake at this time to try to explain the events in Syria by any foreign interference," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, blaming instead an absence of dialogue between opposition groups and the government of President Bashar al-Assad.


AFP

