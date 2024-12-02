The presidents of Russia and Iran on Monday pledged "unconditional support" to Syrian leader Bashar-al Assad amid a shock rebel offensive in the country's northwest, the Kremlin said.



In a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, the pair "expressed unconditional support for the actions of Syria's legitimate authorities to restore constitutional order and territorial sovereignty," the Kremlin said in a statement.



They also "emphasized the importance" of coordinating with Turkey, the Russian side said in its readout of the call.





AFP