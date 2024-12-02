News
Russia, Iran pledge 'unconditional support' to Syria's Assad
Middle East News
2024-12-02 | 08:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia, Iran pledge 'unconditional support' to Syria's Assad
The presidents of Russia and Iran on Monday pledged "unconditional support" to Syrian leader Bashar-al Assad amid a shock rebel offensive in the country's northwest, the Kremlin said.
In a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, the pair "expressed unconditional support for the actions of Syria's legitimate authorities to restore constitutional order and territorial sovereignty," the Kremlin said in a statement.
They also "emphasized the importance" of coordinating with Turkey, the Russian side said in its readout of the call.
AFP
Middle East News
Russia
Iran
Unconditional
Support
Syria
Bashar al-Assad
Next
US, France, Germany, UK urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
Iraqi officials say Assad rejected refugee concessions in Syria-Turkey talks: Financial Times
Previous
