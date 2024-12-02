Erdogan hopes for 'end to 13 years of instability' in Syria

2024-12-02 | 10:56
High views
Erdogan hopes for &#39;end to 13 years of instability&#39; in Syria
0min
Erdogan hopes for 'end to 13 years of instability' in Syria

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to "instability" in Syria and an agreement to stop the civil war which has flared up in a lightning rebel offensive.

"Our greatest wish is for Syria's territorial integrity and national unity to be preserved, and for the instability that has been going on for 13 years to end with consensus in line with the legitimate demands of the Syrian people," he said.


