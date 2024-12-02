France's Macron arrives in Saudi Arabia for state visit: AFP

2024-12-02 | 11:20
France&#39;s Macron arrives in Saudi Arabia for state visit: AFP
France's Macron arrives in Saudi Arabia for state visit: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Saudi Arabia Monday for a three-day state visit that will focus on diplomatic and economic ties.

Macron touched down in Riyadh, the capital of the oil-rich Gulf kingdom, an AFP journalist witnessed. He was due to hold talks with de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later on Monday.


